'Suspicious' tractor fire in Tecumseh causes $200,000 damage

A tractor fire in Tecumseh has been deemed suspicious.

Tecumseh firefighters were called to the 2040 block of Astor Crescent around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

“The scene was fully involved upon firefighters’ arrival and starting to impact the side of the building, as the tractor was in close proximity,” said Deputy Fire Chief Nicole Fields.

Crews were on scene until about 3 a.m.

“The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious in nature and the scene was turned over to OPP for further investigation,” said Fields.

Damage is estimated at $200,000. Fields said there were no injuries.