    Suspicious fire sends one to hospital on Walpole Island

    A suspicious fire that took place on Walpole Island First Nation has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

    The incident took place on Wednesday, just before 8 p.m.

    Emergency responders arrived on scene to a structure fire at an address on Chiefs Road.

    Lambton OPP said the fire is being treated as suspicious and is under investigation.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lambton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

