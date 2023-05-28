Suspects wanted for daytime theft in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in a daytime theft investigation.

On April 19, 2023, the two suspects allegedly broke into a van that was parked in the 400 block of Pitt Street West.

Police said they stole $2,800 worth of tools.

If you can identify either suspect, call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext.4000. or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).