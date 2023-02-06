Suspects sought after computer thefts at Walmart

Chatham-Kent police are looking for three suspects after computers were stolen from a Walmart store in Chatham.

Police responded to a theft complaint at Walmart on St. Clair Street on Jan. 27.

Through investigation, police learned three men entered the store and attended the electronics department. Police say while members of the group distracted the employees, another placed laptop and desktop computers in a cart and left the store through a side entrance.

The three men are descripted as Spanish speaking, Hispanic men. One wore a red jacket and tan shoes. Another wore a grey toque, black coat with a hood, blue jeans, and work boots. A third wore a dark-coloured jacket and was shorter than the other two.

If you have any information that can identify the suspects in this investigation, please contact Const. Craig Marentette at craigm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.