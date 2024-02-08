Suspects arrested for 'rummaging through parked vehicles' in LaSalle
LaSalle police have charged two men after a witness reported they were unlawfully entering and rummaging through parked vehicles.
On Wednesday, around 7:30 a.m., police received a report from an observant witness regarding suspicious activity in the area of Quick Street and Morton Drive.
Police say the witness reported observing two individuals unlawfully entering and rummaging through parked vehicles.
“In response to the report, officers swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspects,” said a police news release.
Upon further investigation, police say they determined that the individuals were in possession of stolen property including a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Windsor.
As a result, a 33-year-old male of no fixed address has been arrested and is currently facing the following charges:
- Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000
- Possession of Breaking and Entering Instruments
- Breach of Probation
A 30-year-old male of no fixed address has also been arrested and is currently facing the following charge:
- Possession of Breaking and Entering Instruments
“The LaSalle Police Service commends the vigilant actions of the witness whose prompt report led to the apprehension of the suspects. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of community involvement in preventing and addressing criminal activity,” said police.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
