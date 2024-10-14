37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.

Officers received a call regarding a crash on Talbot Trail between Goulet Road, and Kendall Road on Sunday around 10:35 a.m.

Responding officers attended the area and located the involved vehicles with extensive damage.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased on scene and two occupants from the second vehicle were transported to hospital with significant non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say this investigating is ongoing and the name of the deceased will not be released at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this young man, as well as to everyone impacted by this tragic collision,” states a news release from police.

Due to the severity, the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management unit has taken over the investigation. If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Kristen Charron at KristenC@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.