Funding to help women in Windsor get jobs

    The Welcome to Windsor sign on Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
    Investments are being made to help women in Windsor get jobs.

    Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor in partnership with St. Clair College will get $1.24 million over three years, to provide skilled trades training for low-income women.

    “I’m proud to see our government’s continued support for women’s economic security through this investment in partnership with Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor and St. Clair College," said Winsdor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie. "The Industrial Mechanic Millright CNC Pre-Apprenticeship Program for Women is a tremendous opportunity for women to build both their career and their independence in an incredible line of work.”

    The goal of money from the provincial government is to, "Provide career training opportunities for women, helping them gain the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to find a job, start a business and achieve financial independence," read a statement.

    Women interested in the program can visit Ontario.ca/women.

