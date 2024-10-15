WINDSOR
Windsor

    • St. Clair College golfers competing in CCAA Golf National Championship

    The St. Clair College women's and men's golf teams are in King Township, Ont. Oct. 15, 2024, to take part in the 2024 CCAA Golf National Championships being hosted by Humber College. (Source; St. Clair College Saints Athletics/Facebook) The St. Clair College women's and men's golf teams are in King Township, Ont. Oct. 15, 2024, to take part in the 2024 CCAA Golf National Championships being hosted by Humber College. (Source; St. Clair College Saints Athletics/Facebook)
    Share

    Both the women's and men's golf teams from St. Clair College are in King Township this week to take part in the 2024 CCAA Golf National Championship.

    Being held by Humber College, the practice round too place Monday with the first of four scheduled rounds starting Tuesday at Red Crest Golf Club.

    "I am very thankful and excited to once again have the opportunity to be here representing our college, our community and the OCAA at this level with both our teams. They are a wonderful group of student athletes, and I am very proud of not only their efforts in our sport of golf but more importantly, their character as people and student athletes," said Head Coach Kevin Corriveau.

    This will be the second time in a row that the St. Clair men's team have qualified for Nationals since 2008.

    There are 11 teams competing from across Canada — five men play for each team with the top four scores counting each day.

    The Saints men finished in fourth place at last year’s Nationals. The men's team includes Spencer Higginbottom from Lakeshore, Tecumseh Vista, Steven Hill from Lakeshore, St. Anne’s, Simon Moir from St. Thomas Aquinas in London, Cale Marontate from Harrow, Kingsville, and Owen Laverty from Whitby, Brooklin.

    Alyssa Cowling from Oldcastle, Villanova and Justine Gorham from Amherstburg, L’Essor, will be taking part in the women’s event which is an individual and conference competition.

    The Saints golf team is ranked 3rd in Canada heading into the Championships.

