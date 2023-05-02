Suspected pipe bomb in eastside found to be 'inactive': Windsor police

Police are on scene in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ellrose Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor) Police are on scene in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ellrose Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver