Suspected pipe bomb in eastside found to be 'inactive': Windsor police

Windsor police launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor Tuesday after finding what appeared to be a pipe bomb on the sidewalk.

Officers were on scene in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ellrose Avenue near Pillette Road as of 8 a.m. after the package was spotted at the corner of the road.

Residents in the area reported hearing a long bang around 11:15 a.m.

Police are on scene in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ellrose Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

“Whatever it was they denoted it, so just a little flash,” said nearby resident Paul Langlois.

A police robot was on scene moving materials, and the bomb squad arrived and blew up the package, finding it was inert and inactive, police say.

Officers remained on scene for about six hours. The roads and area reopened around 2 p.m.