Windsor Police say they discovered a variety of drugs, including crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and methadone stemming from a drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the service’s Drugs and Guns Unit used a warrant to search a residence located in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Ellis Avenue Tuesday evening.

Officers also found a bicycle which had been reported stolen in July of last year.

More than $8,000 in Canadian Currency, digital scales and cell phones were also seized.

Thomas Bradley, 52, and 43-year-old Tracy Weir, both of Windsor, face a list of charges including trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the investigation should remind people about the importance of reporting stolen property to authorities and for owners to register their bicycles.

Windsor Police have further details regarding the registry on their website.