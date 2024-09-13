WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspected fentanyl and cocaine seized in Colchester: Police

    An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    A traffic stop has led to the seizure of drugs in Colchester, according to Essex OPP.

    On Aug. 27 just after 11 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on County Road 50 West.

    As a result, OPP said three people were arrested. A quantity drugs, including suspected fentanyl or cocaine, was seized.

    A 43-year-old man of Amherstburg, a 26-year-old woman from Amherstburg and a 44-year-old woman of Harrow are all facing drug related charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News