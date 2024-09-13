Suspected fentanyl and cocaine seized in Colchester: Police

A traffic stop has led to the seizure of drugs in Colchester, according to Essex OPP.

On Aug. 27 just after 11 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on County Road 50 West.

As a result, OPP said three people were arrested. A quantity drugs, including suspected fentanyl or cocaine, was seized.

A 43-year-old man of Amherstburg, a 26-year-old woman from Amherstburg and a 44-year-old woman of Harrow are all facing drug related charges.