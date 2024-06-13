Suspect with gun robs man on bike: WPS

Windsor police have arrested a suspect related to an armed robbery.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday, shortly after 9 p.m.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, confronted an individual who was travelling down the street on a bicycle.

Police say the suspect demanded that the victim surrender his bicycle. When the victim refused to comply, the suspect revealed a black handgun tucked in his waistband.

Officers say the suspect then stole the victim’s bicycle and departed from the scene.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in relation to this incident.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with:

Robbery with an offensive weapon

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Failure to comply with a probation order

