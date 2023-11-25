Suspect who allegedly stole $800 after debit card left in ATM arrested

Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly fraudulently used a debit card at a local bank.

Police say the suspect went to a bank in the 3900 block of Tecumseh Road East on Friday and took out $800 using a debit card that had been accidentally left in the ATM.

UPDATE:



A suspect has been identified and charged in connection to this incident.



Thanks to everyone who shared our post on social media. https://t.co/jvBQncKjLW — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 25, 2023

The Windsor Police Service issued an update to social media confirming the suspect has since been arrested.

Police are thanking the public for sharing the initial post asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.