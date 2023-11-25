WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect who allegedly stole $800 after debit card left in ATM arrested

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of fraudulently using a debit card at a local bank. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of fraudulently using a debit card at a local bank. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly fraudulently used a debit card at a local bank.

    Police say the suspect went to a bank in the 3900 block of Tecumseh Road East on Friday and took out $800 using a debit card that had been accidentally left in the ATM.

    The Windsor Police Service issued an update to social media confirming the suspect has since been arrested.

    Police are thanking the public for sharing the initial post asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News