Suspect wanted in robbery at west Windsor store

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery in west Windsor.

On Jan. 31, just after 9 p.m., two suspects entered a store in the 2100-block of University Avenue West.

Police said one of the suspects distracted the store clerk, while the other jumped over the counter and stole various vape items. The second suspect allegedly also jumped over the counter, broke a glass shelf, stole items, and pushed the clerk before fleeing the scene.

Windsor police confirmed that the first suspect in this case, a 16-year-old male, has been arrested.

The second suspect remains outstanding.

He is described as a white male, wearing a black face mask, black balaclava, blue jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

If you can identify the suspect, contact our Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.