Suspect wanted for 13 thefts at Windsor pharmacies

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for a string of retail thefts at local pharmacies.

Between April 2 and April 14, police say the man was linked to 13 separate thefts at four pharmacies in Windsor.

During each incident, the suspect is believed to have stolen up to $1,000 in merchandise.

Police say he became aggressive towards employees who attempted to intervene.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.