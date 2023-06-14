Suspect sought after senior knocked unconscious in east Windsor attack

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a senior was allegedly assaulted at an intersection on the east side of the city.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m., officers launched an investigation into an assault at the intersection of Tecumseh Rd E and Cadillac St.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the suspect approached the 65-year-old male victim and after a brief conversation, the suspect punched the victim, rendering him unconscious. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was sent to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The suspect is described as a white male 20-30 years old, 5’9” with a large build. At the time of the offence, he wore black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.