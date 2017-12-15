

A 52-year-old man is in police custody after several bus shelters and local media outlets were spray painted and defaced with offensive language.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Chatham St. West for a suspicious person report.

An employee in the area reported the man matched the description of the suspect wanted for vandalism that occurred in the downtown area on Dec. 13.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him without incident.

The 52-year-old Windsor resident faces numerous mischief charges. Police have not released his identity.

The CTV Windsor Bell building and a number of bus stops along Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Tecumseh were targeted.

The message spray-painted on the Bell building was “Islam Executes Drug Dealers.” It has since been removed.

The front doors of The Windsor Star on Ouellette Avenue were also spray-painted.

The incidents are believed to have taken place in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Police released images from video surveillance of the alleged suspect.

The Windsor Islamic Council says the graffiti is "an attempt to divide our communities.”