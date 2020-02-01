WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are searching for a man they say robbed an east end business Friday night.

Multiple people tell CTV News the alleged robbery took place at a Little Caesars.

Police say a suspect entered the business in the 1,000 block of Lauzon Road and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a medium build.

He is between 30 and 50 years of age and was wearing a grey plaid jacket, light coloured jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.