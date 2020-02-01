Suspect demands money at local pizzeria
Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at Little Caesars on Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are searching for a man they say robbed an east end business Friday night.
Multiple people tell CTV News the alleged robbery took place at a Little Caesars.
Police say a suspect entered the business in the 1,000 block of Lauzon Road and demanded money.
The suspect is described as a white man, between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a medium build.
He is between 30 and 50 years of age and was wearing a grey plaid jacket, light coloured jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.