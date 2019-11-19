TECUMSEH, Ont. -- OPP in Tecumseh continue to search for a suspect after a Subway restaurant was robbed over the weekend.

In the hope of identifying the suspect, surveillance video has been released.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, police received a phone call from an employee at the Subway in Tecumseh at the Greenvalley Plaza.

“Somebody could've been out or coming home from something and saw an individual running,” says Karen Sinnaeve from Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers.

OPP and Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify this suspect.

OPP say a male suspect entered through the back alleyway, into the Subway and forced three employees into the fridge area. He carried a lug wrench.

Police say a female employee was told to empty the cash register.

At that point, Crime Stoppers says the suspect grabbed the money from the worker and exited through the rear of the building.

“The three employees actually did everything they were supposed to do,” says Sinnaeve. “They didn't try and fight with the individual. They followed direction and they secured the building as they were supposed to until police arrived on scene.”

Sinnaeve added that the employees were able to give good descriptions of the individual of the suspect and they remained calm at all times.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was seen headed northbound to the Primrose Street area.

He's described as a white man, 5’9”, wearing black and white under-armour running shoes and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact OPP at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.