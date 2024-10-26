WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect arrested on Gordie Howe International Bridge: 'We can confirm this was somebody working on the bridge'

    A progress photo of the Gordie Howe International Bridge taken in September 2023. (Source: gordiehoweinternationalbridge.com) A progress photo of the Gordie Howe International Bridge taken in September 2023. (Source: gordiehoweinternationalbridge.com)
    Share

    A U.S. citizen was arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gorder Howe International Bridge on Oct. 18 for an active warrant for possession of synthetic drugs.

    According to CBP spokesperson Youssef Fawaz, the bridge remains closed to the public, but, “there are individuals, contractors, construction workers that need access to that site.”

    He continued, “We can confirm this (the arrested suspect) was somebody working on the bridge. I just can't confirm who they worked for.”

    Fawaz explained that even though the bridge is closed for the general public, CPB officers still must verify those who do need access to it and check for any warrants.

    “The individual's name was ran through our law enforcement databases, it came up that there was a warrant out for his arrest … in Michigan. So that was the reason for the arrest,” said Fawaz. “He was not transporting drugs, at least at not at the time at the international crossing.”

    The suspect has since been turned over to the Monroe County Police Department.

    – With files from CTV Windsor’s Robert Lothian

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News