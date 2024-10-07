Suspect arrested in connection to four break-and-enter investigations: CKPS

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a suspect in connection to four break-and-enters at commercial buildings that took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to the incidents on Indian Creek Road, Chatham.

Police said the suspect allegedly forcibly entered the locations, causing more than $10,000 in property damage.

The suspect reportedly only walked away with a small sum of money.

Police were able to identify the suspect through security camera footage.

Officers said the man was identified in a previous commercial break and enter report that took place on Sept. 30 on King Street West in Chatham.

“Further inquiry revealed that the suspect was wanted on a warrant related to a July 23 fraud investigation where a stolen wallet had been taken from a vehicle and the stolen credit cards were subsequently used at several retail locations in Chatham,” read a release from police.

A 55-year-old Chatham man was arrested on King Street East.

The man is facing various charges including: Six counts of possession of stolen property, five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, four counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of break and enter while wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.