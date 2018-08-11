Police investigating west end stabbing
There is a heavy police presence outside of Station Restaurant on Windsor’s west side following a stabbing on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 3:12PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a stabbing in the city's west end that happened Saturday afternoon.
Police say a man was stabbed outside Station Restaurant on Pelletier Street and was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers arrived and found a man with multiple stab wounds.
Police say a second man involved fled the scene before police arrived.
The pair are known to each other and the suspect is also known to police, they say.