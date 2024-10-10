Suspect allegedly throws rock at parked vehicle, smashes window

Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who caused almost $3,000 in damage to a parked vehicle.

Police responded to a call about damaged property in the parking lot of a business in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue on Sept. 17.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a male suspect throwing a rock through the rear window of a parked vehicle, causing $2,795 in damage.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height, with a slender build and dark, shaggy hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a knitted face cover, a black track jacket, black pants with three red vertical stripes down the back leg, and black Puma shoes with white accents.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service, Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.