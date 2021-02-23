WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is looking for residents’ opinions on voting preferences for the 2022 municipal election.

Chatham-Kent residents have the opportunity to provide input into the October 2022 municipal election through a survey on Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent.

“We’re always looking at ways to make it easier for people to participate in municipal elections,” said Judy Smith, director of municipal governance for Chatham-Kent. “We want to present options and see if the public is interested and comfortable with doing things differently or if they’re happy with the current methods.”

The 11-question survey asks residents what methods they would like to use for voting. Options listed include paper ballots at a polling station, internet voting, mail in ballots or voting by phone.

Residents are asked general information about age, the ward in which they live and whether they usually vote.

The municipality wants opinions on the respondents’ concerns about the security of various voting methods and whether they feel they will be adequately informed about voting requirements and procedures.

Those taking the survey do not have to register to do so and no personal identifying information needs to be provided. Comments will be accepted until March 23.

Results of the survey will be presented to council for consideration.

A total of 34,722 residents (45 per cent of those eligible) voted in the 2018 election. The election will be held Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.