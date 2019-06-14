

CTV Windsor





An armoured truck was involved in a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Chatham.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the 401 around 2 p.m. Friday.

Provincial Police say a passenger motor vehicle and an armoured truck both travelling westbound near Highway 40 collided and the armoured vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

The two occupants of the truck were transported to an area hospital for the treatment of non-specified injuries.

The lone occupant driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

The Highway 401 westbound onramp from Highway 40 was closed for the investigation and removal of vehicles.