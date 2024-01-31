Supportive housing centre with one-year wait list seeks funding to open second location
A supportive housing facility for people with serious mental illness is seeking more funding to open a second location — but management say they have just enough to maintain operations at their sole location near downtown Windsor.
Iris House opened in 2003 and currently has 67 residents. One of them is David Blainey who began living at the centre 21 years ago.
"It saved my mental health," said Blainey, adding he has schizoaffective disorder. "On the proper medication, this is the only establishment in the city where I can function."
Blaney said he has been hearing administration's calls for a second location and "prays" they come true.
That's because the wait list to get into Iris House on Ouellette Avenue, which provides food, shelter and programming for its residents, spans one year.
Karen Soulliere, board chair for Iris Residential Inns, said the number of people requesting space in Iris House for their loved ones has increased in recent years.
"It hurts my heart when so many family members are coming to me saying, 'Karen, how can we get into Iris? What do I do? We're desperate," said Soulliere, adding the people who live in Iris House are "high need" and unable to support themselves in an apartment.
"There's just not a lot of alternatives out there. Without this, many of them would be homeless or in the hospital," said Soulliere.
According to Iris House executive director Anne Ryan, the centre receives $700,000 of annual city funding — dollars which trickle down from the province's Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP).
"So we're looking for around $70,000 over the next two years and then hoping for increments beyond that," said Ryan.
During a council meeting on Jan. 22 where the public was invited to suggest amendments toWindsor's proposed 2024 budget, Soulliere and Ryan made their pitch to councillors for that additional $70,000, or $35,000 split over the next two years.
Iris House resident David Blainey, as seen on Jan. 30, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)Ryan said she was disappointed not to hear "Iris House" mentioned during council's budget deliberation meeting on Jan. 29.
She estimated it would cost around $10 million to open a second Iris House in Windsor.
While the Ouellette Avenue location is in no danger of closing, Ryan said she wants it to be better funded before she dedicates resources to a second location.
"We still need the operating money and the subsidies from the province that flow through the city to come to us. But those need to be expanded," Ryan added.
Despite Iris House requesting more funding to better service its residents, management said it will more than pay off in the long run since other social supports would be freed up to take care of others in the community.
"Some of the folks have been in the hospital many times before they came to Iris, and they've had no hospitalizations since they started living here several years ago," said Soulliere. "So it does save the city, police force and Ministry of Health lots of dollars."
As for Blainey, he hopes to stay at Iris House until he has no choice but to move to a long-term care facility.
"I'm 100 per cent happy here. For the first time in my life, I've got love. I'm not going to let go of it," said Blainey.
Iris House is accepting donations on its website.
“We get to see families reconnect with their relatives who had episodes of psychosis and were estranged, and now we see them reconnect, be welcomed and invited to weddings and family events,” said Ryan.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's economy sees growth in key industries
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's fertility rate hit all-time low in 2022, Statistics Canada says
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
UFOs: Listen as pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangle formation' over Canadian Prairies
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
What to know about human brain implants
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Toronto school board to vote on cancelling classes for rare solar eclipse
Canada's largest school board is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so students can stay home on the day a rare solar eclipse will chart a course through parts of Canada.
Iran threatens to 'decisively respond' to any U.S. strikes as Biden weighs response to Jordan attack
Iran threatened Wednesday to "decisively respond" to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden's linking of Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan.
BREAKING Canada's economy sees growth in key industries
Canada's manufacturing sector marked a 0.9 per cent increase in November, according to a Statistics Canada gross domestic product report released Wednesday, along with rebounds in wholesale, transportation, oil and gas extraction.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
Family says burglar posed as delivery driver before breaking into their Waterloo, Ont. home
A Waterloo, Ont. family was left shaken after they say a burglar posed as a delivery driver before breaking into their home.
-
Ontario seeks municipal daycare audits, raising cost-cutting concerns
Ontario has ordered municipalities that directly operate child-care centres to do a value-for-money audit of their programs to determine if they could instead be operated by a "third party," raising concerns about privatization.
London
-
Community policing officers won't return to London schools
While some of the board saw it as a potential opportunity to create relationships between students and London police, many cited students' safety concerns and reviews of school resource officer programs that showed harm to BIPOC.
-
Planning committee approves major commercial development on north London property notorious for flooding
A council committee has voted to allow a McDonald’s in an area prone to heavy flooding — but didn’t come without debate over whether the fast food restaurant and its neighbours could end up having to bail themselves out.
-
NHL players among those charged in sexual assault allegations
The lawyers for four NHL players who were former members of the 2018 Canadian junior gold medal winning team have confirmed they have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a young woman.
Barrie
-
New MRI equipment on Midland hospital's wish list
The GBGH Foundation is raising funds to Midland to bring cardiac MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) technology to GBGH to help reduce lengthy wait times across the region.
-
Search warrants lead to two arrests in drug trafficking investigation
Two people have been arrested after search warrants were executed in Angus Tuesday.
-
Barrie council to reopen conversation on fireworks restrictions
No matter the time of year, the discharging of fireworks can always stir up debate, and now one Barrie councillor wants those conversations to come to city hall.
Northern Ontario
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Sudbury-area couple devastated after fire destroys their rural property
A Greater Sudbury couple is devastated after a fire broke out on their rural property two weeks ago causing extensive damage.
-
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
24 calves killed in barn fire near Richmond
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
-
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
-
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
Toronto
-
Toronto Gardiner Expressway lanes closed due to debris
Toronto police are warning of lane closures along the Gardiner Expressway Wednesday morning due to debris on the road.
-
Toronto school board to vote on cancelling classes for rare solar eclipse
Canada's largest school board is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so students can stay home on the day a rare solar eclipse will chart a course through parts of Canada.
-
York University Jewish student organization feels 'targeted' after teaching toolkit circulates
Johanna Joseph says she feels nervous about wearing a necklace from her late grandmother when she goes to class at York University because it bears the symbol of the Star of David.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Free transit ends for some commuters
Some commuters benefiting from free public transit due to work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to start paying for their fares.
-
Montreal restaurant gives away hundreds of dollars in treasure hunt
Alto restaurant in downtown Montreal is giving away $200 to customers as part of a social media game.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
Atlantic
-
One person seriously injured after crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Inquiry releasing report today on Afghanistan vet who killed his family and himself
Seven years after a former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is scheduled to release today a final report explaining what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy.
-
40 per cent of N.S. households struggle to pay their electricity bill: report
The climbing costs of just about everything are hitting everyone hard, but for some people living in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, it's at a breaking point.
Winnipeg
-
New security post for Winnipeg city hall following threats, harassment
Security upgrades are coming to Winnipeg City Hall after councillors say safety is an issue, and current protocols to protect them fall short.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
-
CBSA to announce largest narcotics seizure in Prairie history
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to make an announcement on Wednesday in Winnipeg regarding a historic narcotics seizure.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council decides against property tax rebate in 2024
Calgary city council decided Tuesday night not to ask administration to find $23 million in budget cuts that would have led to a one-time rebate for homeowners.
-
UFOs: Listen as pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangle formation' over Canadian Prairies
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
City's plan for rezoning unveiled at Tuesday meeting
The City of Calgary has officially opened the public engagement process for its rezoning plan, a strategy that could change the makeup of the entire city.
Edmonton
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
Non-essential water use ban likely to continue until Sunday: Epcor
A ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area will likely continue until midday Sunday, Epcor said Tuesday afternoon.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire that caused toxic smoke alert in east-central Alberta out
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke was cancelled Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation orders, alerts issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Floodwaters inundate Squamish Valley Road
The atmospheric rivers and record-breaking warm weather blanketing B.C.'s South Coast are causing flooding in Sea to Sky country, including parts of Squamish.
-
Junior hockey brawl leaves B.C. goalie seriously injured
A junior hockey goalie from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is recovering from a serious injury suffered during an on-ice brawl last week.