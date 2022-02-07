Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing

Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.

Police in Windsor, Ont. say the exit from the Ambassador Bridge onto Huron Church Road is “temporarily interrupted” in both directions due to the presence of protesters. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible.

Officers say they are working to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible.

“Our priority is the safety of all involved, the general public and property in surrounding areas,” Windsor Police said in a post on Twitter Monday. “We urge anyone involved in the demonstration to act lawfully, peacefully and respectfully. We will respond to unlawful activities or actions in an appropriate and professional manner.”

The traffic interruption is in support of the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa, where the city remains under a state of emergency.

As of 5:12 p.m. Monday, the Canada Border Service Agency was reporting a two-hour delay at the Ambassador Bridge from United States to Canada.

“The Agency can confirm that demonstrations are contributing to significant border wait times at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry (POE). Travellers, including truck drivers, may wish to use other ports of entry and consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours and availability of service before they head out. Please note that not all ports of entry can accommodate commercial traffic,” a statement from CBSA said.

CBSA said at this time, no traffic is being blocked from coming into Canada at any other POEs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was reporting no wait times from Canada to the United States at the bridge.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa.