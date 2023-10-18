'Super Mortgage Mingle' aims to help individuals get a home. Here's how

A local mortgage firm is introducing a new platform aimed at helping individuals get a home in the challenging real estate market.

Super Mortgage Mingle is being launched by the Dominion Lending Centres National Limited's Super Mortgage Team.

The goal is to serve as the bridge that connects like-minded individuals who share common financial standing, lifestyles, and homeownership aspirations. This new platform has been designed to bring together potential co-buyers, fostering collaborative opportunities to fulfill their dreams of owning a home.

The Windsor-Essex Association of Realtors (WECAR) statistics show that the average home sale price was $536,927 in the month of September. This predicament particularly affects first-time buyers, recently divorced individuals, widows, and singles, leaving them in pursuit of innovative solutions.

Taking a page from the college experience of sharing an apartment with friends, Super Mortgage Mingle offers a unique chance to connect with a potential co-buyer. The platform taps into the surging trend of co-ownership and cohabitation, empowering individuals to make their mark in the real estate market and secure their financial futures.

"Super Mortgage Mingle is the platform that redefines the path to homeownership," says Joe Bondy, co-owner and broker at Dominion Lending Centres National Limited’s Super Mortgage Team. "We're proud to offer a space where prospective homeowners can meet their ideal co-buyer, turning aspirations into reality. It's an exciting opportunity to build wealth for the long term."

For more information, visit www.supermortgagemingle.com. Once you're pre-approved, you'll receive exclusive invitations to networking events where you can connect with potential co-buyers to make your dream home a reality.