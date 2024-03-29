Sunshine for Good Friday, before rain moves in

It looks like Windsor-Essex will get a dose of sunshine on Good Friday before some rain moves into the region over Easter weekend.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Friday, with a high of 11 Celsius, or 52 Fahrenheit. Wind will be out of the west at 20 kilometres.

This evening: Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 1 C or 34 F.

Here's the forecast for the next several days: