Sunshine for Good Friday, before rain moves in

    It looks like Windsor-Essex will get a dose of sunshine on Good Friday before some rain moves into the region over Easter weekend.

    Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Friday, with a high of 11 Celsius, or 52 Fahrenheit. Wind will be out of the west at 20 kilometres.

    This evening: Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 1 C or 34 F.

    Here's the forecast for the next several days:

    • Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with periods of rain beginning early in the morning. High 8 or 46.
    • Easter Sunday: Cloudy. High 8 or 46.
    • Monday... the first day of April: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 10 or 50.
    • Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 7 or 45.
    • Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with off/on showers or snow. High 8 or 46.

