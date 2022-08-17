Sunny to start, but possible showers moving into region Wednesday

Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war

A spate of explosions and a fire that was still burning Wednesday have turned Russian-annexed Crimea from a secure base for the further invasion of Ukraine into the latest flashpoint highlighting Moscow's challenges ahead in a war that is nearing the half-year mark.

