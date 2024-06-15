Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week

Windsor-Essex is in store for a beautiful, sunny weekend.

Saturday will see sunny skies and a high of 25 degrees. Mainly clear Saturday night with a low falling to 11 degrees overnight.

Conditions heat up slightly Sunday with a high of 30 degrees.

However, Environment Canada is warning of extremely hot and humid conditions starting Monday and lasting all week.

Specialists are warning residents to be mindful of heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, and remember to drink lots of water.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Saturday: Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night: Clear. Low 13.

Sunday: Sunny. High 30.

Monday: Cloudy. High 34.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 35.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.