Sun-filled Saturday expected before chance of flurries set to return

From sun, to flurries and a chance of rain, Windsor will see it all in this week’s upcoming forecast.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday will boast a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the afternoon, and a high of 1 C.

Overnight, Windsor can expect cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The low will dip down to – 5 C, feeling like – 9 with the wind chill.

On Sunday, skies will remain cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The high will reach 0 C, but with the wind chill things will feel like – 7 in the morning.

For the beginning of the workweek, flurries are expected with a high of 1 C.

Overnight on Monday, a 60 per cent chance of flurries will remain with a low of – 8 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 0 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 5 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 8 C.

Friday: Periods of rain. High of 5 C.