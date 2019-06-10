

CTV Windsor





A Kingsville family is mourning the loss of a motorcyclist who died after a crash on Highway 3.

Tyler Knight, 50, was involved in a crash on Highway 3 east of County Road 27 in Kingsville around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. OPP say he was taken to hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A Go Fund Me page has been launched to help cover costs for his family.

Ashley Allison has spent the last three days remembering her stepfather, who came into her life around the age of nine.

“He was a welder and he liked to powder coat stuff,” says Allison. “He was just a handyman and he was just hilarious."

Her passion in life is music, a strong bond between father and daughter.

“He absolutely loved when I played and I kind of took that guitar over and he stopped playing because of me but he and I really shared that bond,” says Allison. “So any time that I play in the city or anytime now at this point I think of him and I know he's with me."

Allison says knight was involved in a previous motorcycle crash and he even beat cancer.

“He was such a loving man,” she says. “To take in three kids that weren't his own kids and raise them as his own, he was incredible."

Allison doesn't lay blame for the crash, but hopes her stepfather's death acts as a lesson for other motorists.

“Always look twice before you're going to pass or make a turn or whatever it may be because you have the ability to save somebody's life,” says Allison.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

The crowdfunding is intended to help alleviate some of the families financial burden and show love and support in this most difficult time.