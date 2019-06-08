

CTV Windsor





The OPP are reporting the driver of a motorcycle involved in a head on collision on Highway 3 has died.

Around 10:30am Friday morning, Kingsville man Tyler Knight was driving his motorcycle west on Highway 3 when he was hit by an eastbound commercial motor vehicle.

The 50-year-old was transported to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.