Sub-contractor injured at Windsor's NextStar Battery Plant

A worker has been injured at the NextStar Energy Plant in Windsor.

Little details surrounding the incident are known, however NextStar released the following statement:

"NextStar Energy is aware of an incident that occurred with a sub-contractor on-site. The worker involved has been cleared following medical care and we are working with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation. The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors is our top priority, and we are fully committed to maintaining a safe working environment."

NextStar said it could not confirm when or what happened in the incident.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for comment.