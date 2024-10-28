WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sub-contractor injured at Windsor's NextStar Battery Plant

    NextStar Energy exterior in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Stellantis) NextStar Energy exterior in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Stellantis)
    A worker has been injured at the NextStar Energy Plant in Windsor.

    Little details surrounding the incident are known, however NextStar released the following statement:

    "NextStar Energy is aware of an incident that occurred with a sub-contractor on-site. The worker involved has been cleared following medical care and we are working with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation. The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors is our top priority, and we are fully committed to maintaining a safe working environment."

    NextStar said it could not confirm when or what happened in the incident.

    CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for comment.

