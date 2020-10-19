WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students from a public elementary school and high school in Blenheim have been dismissed Monday due to a “probable case” of COVID-19 in the school communities.

Officials with the Lambton Kent District School Board confirm 28 students from Harwich Raleigh Public School and 18 students from Blenheim District High School were dismissed at the direction of Chatham-Kent Public Health.

Both schools remain open to students.

A letter from Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health, is posted to both school websites stating the health unit is working closely with the school communities and is contacting any individuals including staff and students who may have been in potential contact with the virus.

“CK Public Health will only call close contacts of probably or confirmed cases,” the letter reads. “If you have not been contacted, you have not been in close contact with the probably or confirmed case. As requested prior to the start of the school year, please continue to monitor you child for symptoms of COVID-19.”

The letter reminds parents to keep their child home from school if they are ill and that symptoms can range from mild to severe. The most common symptoms are listed as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and a change in smell or taste.