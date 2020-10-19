WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,767 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2637 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 54 cases are considered active in the region and two people are in the hospital.

Out of the new cases, WECHU says one is a close contact of a confirmed case, one is community acquired and one is still under investigation.

The health unit handed out its first Provincial Offence Notice to a local convenience store on Monday. CEO Theresa Marenette says a $750 fine was issued for not following the mask bylaw.

The local case count was low over the weekend. WECHU says there were five new cases on Saturday and two new cases on Sunday.

There is an outbreak at one local long term care home - one resident and one staff member tested positive at Regency Park in Windsor.

WECHU also reports an outbreak in the food and beverage industry. An outbreak was also reported at a construction workplace in Lakeshore and at an agricultural facility in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.