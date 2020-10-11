WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students at two local Catholic schools who were dismissed due to an “identified exposure to COVID-19” may return to school Tuesday after confirmation there are no confirmed cases of the virus among the cohorts.

A statement issued Sunday from the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says after further investigation from the health unit, the cohorts dismissed from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School and St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School may return when classes resume Tuesday.

“Based on the health unit’s direction to err on the side of caution, the students were dismissed because of an identified exposure to COVID-19,” the statement said. “It has since been confirmed that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the dismissed cohorts and the students can return to school.”

A voice message was sent to both school communities apologizing for any confusion. It also explained that after consultation with the health unit, the board felt it was in the best interest of school staff and students to dismiss the cohorts Friday.

Two cohorts of students at Stella Maris in Amherstburg and one at Villanova in LaSalle were dismissed Friday. Seven students at Villanova and about 40 students at Stella Maris had been dismissed at the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

“We have asked the parents in those school communities to continue monitoring themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning, and to keep them home if they are ill,” the statement continued. “We will continue to work with the health unit and do everything we can to make sure that we are providing a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff.”

The “identified exposure to COVID-19” was added to the board’s website Friday.

As of Sunday afternoon both school's were removed from the board's list on its website with a message that there are, "currently no active cases in any WECDSB schools."