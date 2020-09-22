WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting a second COVID-19 case on their website.

P.A.S.S (Public Alternative Secondary School) Mason Centre is listed as having one positive case.

The school is located on Cameron Avenue at University Avenue West.

The website does not disclose if the case is a student or staff member.

This is the second case within the GECDSB and fourth school case overall in Windsor-Essex.Kingsville District High School reported a case on Monday and last week Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg and L’Essor high school in Tecumseh confirmed cases.