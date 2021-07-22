WINDSOR, ONT. -- A LaSalle, Ont. teen is the recipient of a unique scholarship for “sticking with fashion.”

Ryan Bekic won a $10,000 scholarship for making a tuxedo out of duct tape.

The St. Thomas of Villanova high school grad received over 15,000 votes to win the “Stuck at Prom” contest.

Bekic spent 160 hours on the project, while using 27 rolls of duct tape.

The front represents evil coming up -- the back however is much more floral and designed to show peace and love.

Inspired by runway fashion, the two-sided tuxedo even has moving wings.

Besides the challenge of creating the costume, Bekic was recently diagnosed with keratoconus, a progressive disease of the eye.

“I just wanna say thank you to the everybody who voted,” says Bekic.

“I’m extremely grateful. Without the community voting I wouldn’t be able to have lived out this opportunity.”

The 18-year-old is pursuing a major in biology and fine art in the fall at the University of Windsor.