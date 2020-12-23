Advertisement
Structure fire in Tilbury leaves two cats dead
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 8:24AM EST
Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR ONT -- Two cats have died and two people have been rescued, after an apartment fire broke out in Tilbury this morning.
At 12:38 a.m. Fire Crews from Stations in Tilbury, Merlin and Wheatley responded to a fire on 33 Pearl St
Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire, after rescuing two people from their balconies. No injuries were reported however two cats died and two other were revived by firefighters.
The fire is currently under investigation, damages are estimated at $250,000