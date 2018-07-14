

Windsor, CTV Windsor





A new initiative in Windsor is aimed at bringing more foot traffic to the city's urban villages and it kicked off on Saturday.

Organizer Justin Lafontaine says, “Stroll Windsor is about promoting the city, our urban villages and the diversity that we have.”

Lafontaine says the event gives people a chance to rediscover the city's more walkable areas.

Those taking part on Saturday had the chance to enjoy a walking tour, taste some of the local food, and learn more about the history of the area.

The first walk was held in Ford City but Lafontaine says Stroll Windsor will be in Walkerville in September.