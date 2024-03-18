String of commercial break-ins leads to arrest

WINDSOR
    Windsor police have arrested a 53-year-old man following several break-ins at commercial businesses throughout the city.

    The Windsor Police’s Target Base Unit launched an investigation into five commercial break-ins and attempted break-ins that occurred between Feb. 20 and March 3.

    In all but one incident, police say the suspect smashed the window glass of the business to gain entry or attempt to gain entry.

    In two incidents, the suspect stole over $11,000 from businesses in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Street East and 2500 Jefferson Boulevard. In three other incidents, entry was not gained but the businesses sustained damage during the attempt.

    Following an extensive investigation, members of the Target Base Unit identified the suspect as Gerald Rockwood of Windsor. On March 15, officers arrested Rockwood at a residence in the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

    Rockwood is charged with the following:

    • Break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling (x 2)

    • Attempted break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling (x 3)

    • Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 5)

    • Breach of probation (x 3)

    • Failure to comply with a release order (x 3)

    This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

