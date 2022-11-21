Street Angels soup kitchen is ready to feed the homeless

A soup kitchen on wheels is operating in downtown Windsor, Ont. to help provide meals for those living on the streets.

The “Street Angels” — a program by the Feeding Windsor-Essex organization — together, with a number of volunteers hope to feed the hungry when the Downtown Mission is not open.

They have turned an old camper into a soup kitchen and aid station.

For now, the soup kitchen is located in the parking lot of the Throne of Grace Church, located on Victoria Avenue.

It is open seven days a week.

Roger Fordham is the executive director of Feeding Windsor-Essex.

"The soup shack is going to able to provide a nice hot bowl of soup and a roll, and a coffee,” said Fordham. “And some people don't have gloves or hats or things like that to help them through the cold weather. It will be here every night between seven and nine."

Feeding Windsor-Essex has been in operation for the past eight years, feeding those in need in the community.

Street Angels has offered an outreach program for the past two years, assisting those in the community facing the hardships of poverty and homelessness.

Members of the public who are interested in volunteering to help with the soup kitchen are welcome. Interested people can contact Street Angels at 519-915-2377 or email at streetangelswindsor@gmail.com.