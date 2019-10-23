LASALLE, Ont. -- The LaSalle Strawberry Festival has a new home, at least for the next three years.

Council on Tuesday approved a plan to move the festival from Gil Maure Park on Front Road to the Vollmer Complex.

High water levels at the park prompted a last minute move to the Vollmer in June.

It's a move that cost the town more than $32,000.

Staff had recommended the festival move to the Vollmer for five years, but council decided on three before revisiting the issue.

Council has also approved spending $170,000 on permanent infrastructure improvements at the Vollmer Complex to accommodate the Strawberry Festival as well as other events.