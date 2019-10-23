Strawberry Festival moving to the Vollmer Complex
The LaSalle Strawberry Festival kicked off for the 27th year Thursday evening with fresh local berries. Chris Campbell reports.
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:57PM EDT
LASALLE, Ont. -- The LaSalle Strawberry Festival has a new home, at least for the next three years.
Council on Tuesday approved a plan to move the festival from Gil Maure Park on Front Road to the Vollmer Complex.
High water levels at the park prompted a last minute move to the Vollmer in June.
It's a move that cost the town more than $32,000.
Staff had recommended the festival move to the Vollmer for five years, but council decided on three before revisiting the issue.
Council has also approved spending $170,000 on permanent infrastructure improvements at the Vollmer Complex to accommodate the Strawberry Festival as well as other events.