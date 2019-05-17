

CTV Windsor





The dangerously high water in the region is not only an issue for property owners but also at Gil Maure Park in LaSalle.

Flooding has occurred at the park and the conditions are so bad, that CTV News has confirmed the town is looking at possibly moving this year’s Strawberry Festival to the Vollmer Complex.

Councillor Jeff Renaud says a report was presented during Thursday’s Culture and Recreation meeting that outlined the high water levels in the park.

Renaud tells CTV Windsor there are concerns the park may not be the best location for this year’s festival.

“This is not a relocation,” insists Renaud. “This is just a one year fix for all this high water and hopefully we never have to deal with this again.”

This is the 32nd year for the annual festival and it begins on Thursday June 6 and continues until Sunday June 9. It features a carnival, a parade and fireworks display scheduled over the Detroit River.

No final decision has been made, but Renaud admits some people may not like the move.

“A lot of people in LaSalle are passionate about the Strawberry Festival and having it down on the waterfront,” admits Renaud, but he adds everyone’s safety is a priority.

A special meeting of council has been called for Thursday May 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

Council will discuss the high lake levels, the flooding and the saturation of the parkland.