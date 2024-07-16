WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Storm cleanup underway in Windsor

    Storm damage in Windsor, Ont. as seen on July 16, 2024. (Source: Submitted) Storm damage in Windsor, Ont. as seen on July 16, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
    Cleanup is underway in parts of Windsor after a storm blew through the region Monday night.

    Showers are expected to continue Tuesday, clearing up by early afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

    A high of 30 C is expected today with the humidity making it feel like 39 C.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 28 C and the low around 17 C.

    A tree is seen on top of a car in Windsor after a storm blew through the region on Monday night. July 16, 2024. (Source: Submitted)A tree is seen laying on the road in the Remington Park area on July 16, 2024. (Source: Submitted)

