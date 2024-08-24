Corn, music, and community spirit shine at Tecumseh festival's new venue

The Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival has returned, bringing a burst of summer fun, music, and plenty of corn to the community.

This year, the beloved festival, which has become a staple in Tecumseh, is taking place at a new location—McAuliffe Park.

Hundreds of festivalgoers flocked to the event on its opening day Friday, eager to indulge in the festival's signature treat—delicious, buttery corn on the cob.

Among them were 9-year-old Elaina and her brother Luke, who were all smiles as they enjoyed the festival’s offerings.

“It tastes good. And it's yellow. One of my favourite colours,” Elaina said.

Her younger brother simply added, “I like corn.”

The Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival McAuliffe Park on Aug. 23, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

For the second year in a row, the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach is organizing the event, and this year’s move to McAuliffe Park initially had some organizers feeling nervous, particularly about parking.

However, the addition of free parking at Tecumseh Arena and Tecumseh Vista Secondary School with a shuttle service has helped ease those concerns.

“Since we're here now, there is so much space,” said Melissa Coulbeck, vice president of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach.

“We fit so many vendors, almost 40 craft vendors. We have a huge beer tent in place, and our corncrib over here is perfectly set up. There's so much room for everyone. We're really happy with it,” said Coulbeck.

She also highlighted the community effort behind the event.

“We have over 100 volunteers helping us put this event together. We all do it for free. So we're very grateful to have so many people backing us,” she said.

The festival offers a range of activities for all ages, from browsing vendors to taking a spin on the midway rides.

The festival runs until Sunday, and admission is free.

The music portion of the festival requires a ticket, costing $20 at the door.