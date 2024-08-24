Officials finish fatal fire investigation

Fire officials have finished the investigation into the fatal fire on Bruce Avenue that took place Thursday morning.

Details of that investigation have not yet been released, however Windsor fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office were looking into where the fire started and why.

One person died and two others were sent to hospital following the blaze. It broke out at a home in the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue.

AM800 reports one person was taken to hospital in Hamilton and the other remains in a Windsor hospital.

- With files from AM800