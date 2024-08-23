Human trafficking suspects arrested: Windsor police

Two human trafficking suspects have been arrested for allegedly violating their bail conditions.

According to the Windsor Police Service (WPS), the suspects, a 47-year-old and a 50-year-old, were among five people arrested in February 2023, following a human trafficking investigation.

“The suspects allegedly enticed Mexican nationals to come to Canada for a better life and then exploited them for labour once they arrived,” the WPS said in a post on X.

“A total of 64 Mexican nationals were rescued across the Greater Toronto Area as part of the police investigation, dubbed Project Norte.”

The 47-year-old and 50-year-old were charged with multiple counts of human trafficking, among other charges, released on several bail conditions. One of the conditions included house arrest.

The WPS launched an investigation into the two suspects after it said it obtained information that they were violating release conditions.

The suspects were located and arrested on Thursday at homes in Windsor and Belle River.

They now face several counts of failure to comply with a release order.